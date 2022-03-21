On 21 March 2022, on the occasion of World Forestry Day, Indhra Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organized a plantation drive in Vizag. To honour the day and increase awareness about species of medicinal plants, students were encouraged to take part in the program conducted, said the zoo curator, Nandini Salaria. The UN General Assembly had proclaimed this day as International Day of Forests in 2012, to raise awareness about the significance of different types of forests. In a similar spirit, IGZP in Vizag provided plant saplings at the plantation drive which was conducted in the Butterfly Park at 8 am today. This was followed by a legal awareness programme on forest laws and wildlife protection in association with the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA). Mr K.K.V Buli Krishna, Senior Civil Judge cum Secretary at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) graced the seminar with his presence.

In further conversation with Yo! Vizag, Nandini Salaria added that bird seeds were also distributed in an attempt to advance the nourishment of the wildlife around the city. The day is to remind people to value and save forests and to educate the importance of forests of living creatures. Especially the future generation, that is, today’s youth is supposed to be more aware and responsible. Programmes and events like these encourage kids to be more pro-active and involved in the preservation of the flora and fauna.

IGZP is known to conduct events, fun activities and hold seminars to make the youth aware of days such as ‘International Tiger Day’ and ‘World Wildlife Day‘. They also hold healthy competitions among students to get them interested and educate them simultaneously. The aim of the zoo is to raise awareness and promote preservation through activities like these. The theme for World Forestry Day 2022 is “Forests and sustainable production and consumption.” Let us all keep this in mind not just for today, but for years to come.