Maoists gun down yet another tribal in Visakhapatnam Agency

In yet another incident of violence in Visakhapatnam by Maoists, a man named Tambelu Lambaiah was shot dead in late hours of Tuesday night by the ultras. The murder took place at the Kumkumapudi village of GK Veedhi Mandal. The incident marked the second killing in three days by the Maoists in Visakhapatnam. Korra Ranga Rao, from Chitrakayaputtu village in Pedabayalu Mandal, was also gunned down by the Maoists on Sunday.

Korra Ranga Rao (26) and Tambelu Lambaiah (40) had both been members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and served time in jail. Later, after being released from jail, they turned to agriculture for livelihood. Both the victims, before their deaths, were approached by the Maoists to rejoin the group.

A letter from the Maoists was discovered by the local police, branding the duo as police informers. Separate cases of murder have been registered and preliminary investigation is underway.

Violence by Maoists has been on the rise, around the tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh Odisha Border (AOB). In July this year, two men were beaten to death by Maoists. The two men were from Veeravaram in Chintapalle Mandal. According to a letter that was left by the Maoists after the murders, both the men were killed as an act of vengeance for the deaths of Maoist associates, Sharath and Ganpati.