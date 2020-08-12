In a major shuffle, Andhra Pradesh state government has appointed Manish Kumar Sinha, a 2005-batch IPS officer, as the new Police Commissioner of Vizag. On late Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney, passed the posting order with immediate effect.

After the suspension of AB Venkateswara Rao as the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief, Additional DG rank officer Kumar Viswajit was initially deployed for the role. But subsequently, he was named as the Principal Secretary (Home). Since then, the Intelligence Chief post had been held by Manish Kumar Sinha.

As per the state government’s orders, the former Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar Meena has been transferred and directed to report to the Mangalagiri Police Headquarters, for further posting. The outgoing Commissioner led the Vizag city police for over a year. During his tenure as the City Police Commissioner, Mahila Mitra, a specially designed programme, intended to identify and address the wide range of issues faced by women was initiated. Furthermore, Mr Meena played a significant role in setting up the One-Stop Centre and Disha Police Station to ensure the safety of women. In light of the pandemic, Vizag City Police, led by the 1995-batch IPS officer took several measures to implement the lockdown restrictions in containment clusters.

The AP Chief Secretary also mentioned in the government orders that 1992-batch IPS officer, Kasireddy VRN Reddy has been appointed as the new Intelligence Chief of the state. Mr KVRN Reddy, who is an additional DG rank officer, had earlier helmed various positions as DCP East Zone in Hyderabad, Vijayawada Railway SP, and also as Vijayawada City Police Commissioner. The 1992-batch IAS officer was holding the post of Director-General, Vigilance and Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, GAD. He will continue to hold full additional charge of the two posts till further orders.