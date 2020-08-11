As many as 676 individuals from Vizag tested positive for the coronavirus in a span of 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the COVID-19 tally of Vizag reached 21,201. Of the newly reported cases, 328 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 348 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests.

According to the coronavirus update released this evening, 6,480 patients are receiving treatment and 14,577 individuals have been discharged so far. Despite Vizag COVID-19 tally surpassing the 20,000-mark, the district made a progress in its recovery rate. On Tuesday, Vizag witnessed a recovery rate of 68.7%. The death toll of Vizag increased to 144 as seven patients succumbed to COVID-19 from Monday to Tuesday. As of 11 August, Visakhapatnam has 145 very active clusters, 234 active clusters, 472 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, reported 9024 new coronavirus cases as the tally surged to 2,44,549. East Godavari and Kurnool with 1372 and 1138 cases respectively, accounted for the major chunk of these freshly detected cases in the state. Anantapur, with 959 cases, Chittoor, with 758 cases, Guntur with 717 cases, followed suit. The death toll increased to 2203. The state has tested 25,92,619 samples so far with 58,315 samples being tested between Monday and Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh currently reports 87,597 active cases and 1,54,749 recoveries.

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of various states. During the virtual meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the support of the Centre to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the state. Mr Reddy informed the Prime Minister that the AP state government is focusing on testing and tracing COVID-19 cases thereby reducing the mortality rate. Elaborating further, the AP CM said, “By identifying the cases at the earliest, we were able to identify positive cases and extend medical care to them thereby decreasing the mortality. Through this testing strategy, we are not just giving timely treatment to those affected but also containing the spread of the virus.”