Actor Mohan Babu was admitted to a hospital at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on 10 December night by his son Manchu Vishnu complaining of high BP.

Earlier in the day, there was a high drama at the Jalpally residence of Manchu family on the outskirts of Hyderabad as brewing family feud between Mohan Babu and his younger son Manchu Manoj surfaced with the two lodging complaints against each other with the police seeking protection.

A tense situation prevailed at the building since morning, as Vishnu sent Manoj, his wife Monika and their bouncers from the house. Later, Manoj, after lodging a complaint with the police on the incident, returned to the Jalpally residence along with his wife and his supporters.

When he was not allowed inside by the highly deployed security forces, Manoj and others made a forced entry inside where he was attacked and sent out.

Mohan Babu allegedly manhandled a few journalists who went there to cover the incident.

In a complaint with the police, Mohan Babu alleged that his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law hatched a conspiracy to occupy the Jalpally building. Fearing a threat to his life, he sought police protection for him.

On the other hand, Manoj, in his complaint, feared threat to the life of his family. “I am not interested in property and my fight is for self-respect,” later he told the media.

Case registered

A case was registered against Mohan Babu for allegedly attacking some media personnel who went to cover the incidents at the Jalpally residence of the actor.

Journalists demanded the arrest of Mohan Babu for ‘high-handed’ behaviour.

