Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said 700 services will be made available through Mana Mitra, a WhatsApp governance platform, from 15 August. He has directed the officials concerned to create awareness among the people about its use.

There should be no technical issues in the WhatsApp services, he said at a review meeting held in Amaravati on 11 August. The Andhra Pradesh government launched Mana Mitra in January this year and an official WhatsApp number 9552300009 was allotted for availing of the services.

Keen on providing all services through the platform to avoid people’ s visit to offices, as many as 161 services were introduced in the first phase.

The State government had made an agreement with Meta in Delhi for extention of public services through WhatsApp.

Describing it as bridge between the government and the people, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said during its launch that the system would provide certificates in real time.

