Entertainment is one thing that keeps our minds occupied and helps alleviate real-life stress. After coming home from work, the first relief, after rolling on the bed for an hour, is turning on OTT platforms and watching entertaining titles. This week’s OTT releases range from thriller action like Drop, where Violet needs to work against time to save herself and her family from a deranged killer, funny titles like Miss Governor, where Antoinette Dunkerson needs to deal with the spotlight on her family while juggling working for a boss who hates her, and heart-warming comfort stories like Court Kacheri where the bond between a father and son is explored in a legal working space. If you are looking for your next watch this week for a new movie or a series, this article is for you. Here are 7 top new OTT releases that you can binge-watch during the week!

1. Final Draft

Former athletes from Japan participate in this physical survival fitness reality show, away from their families, for a prize money of 30 million yen, but mainly for getting a second chance to make it big as an athlete.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 12th

2. Songs from the Hole

This documentary/ visual album revolves around an incarcerated musician as he opens up about his complex emotions, aspirations, and confessions stemming from his crime and the loss of his brother.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 12th

3. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2

This adult-animated series follows the banished leader of Foodtopia as he discovers that his town is in grave danger when the leaders of a rival establishment, New Foodland, plan to invade Foodtopia.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 13th

4. In the Mud

After having a near-death experience, five female prisoners from Argentina form a unique bond, which sets of turf wars in the prison, threatening to destroying them.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 14th

5. Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal

This dark humor film centers around the death of an elderly woman in a village and how people use this as an opportunity to accomplish their selfish goals.

OTT Platform: Manorama MAX

Streaming from: August 14th

6. The Crow

Eric and the love of his life, Shelly are murdered by the demons of her past. For a second chance to save Shelly, Eric sacrifices himself and embarks on a revenge journey written in blood.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming from: August 14th

7. Janaki V vs State of Kerala

An IT professional, Janaki V, becomes the victim of sexual assault in her hometown. Seeking the help of Adv. David Abel Donovon, she begins a grueling journey to prove her innocence.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: August 15th

Stay entertained, no matter what part of the day it is with these 7 top new OTT releases slated for this week!

