In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man, G Bharath Kumar, lost his life after being pushed out of a moving bus near Srikakulam by two people over a fare dispute. The incident took place on 3 May 2023, as Bharath was travelling from Srikakulam on a Bhubneshwar to Visakhapatnam private bus.

According to the police investigation, the assistant driver, B Appanna, asked Bharath to pay the fare of 200 rupees. Bharath told Appanna that his friends would make an online payment after reaching Visakhapatnam, but when they didn’t, Appanna and the driver, K Ramakrishna, had an argument with him over the fare.

In a brutal turn of events, the two pushed the 27-year-old man out of the moving bus near Srikakulam. While being taken to the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The police launched a thorough investigation and obtained CCTV footage of the incident. After three days of investigation, the driver and assistant driver were found guilty and surrendered to the authorities. They have been arrested and charged with murder. The incident has left the community in shock and serves as a reminder of the dangers of reckless behaviour on the part of transportation staff.