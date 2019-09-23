Man kills wife and daughter in Visakhapatnam, commits suicide later

Man kills wife, daughter in Visakhapatnam: In a disastrous episode, a man murdered his wife and ten-month-old daughter at his residence in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam before jumping under a running train near Rourkela, Odisha.

According to the PM Palem Police, the man, identified as Sakrajit Bhanjeo, was a native of Rourkela, and earned his livelihood in Visakhapatnam. He lived with his wife and daughter in an apartment at PM Palem.

Reportedly, Bhanjeo called up his mother on Saturday, around 5 PM. Speaking with her over the call, the man confessed to having killed his wife and daughter. Bhanjeo, before abruptly hanging up the call, further informed her that he too would be soon ending his life. The panicked mother alerted the Odisha Police and her relatives in Visakhapatnam. On Saturday night, Bhanjeo’s body was spotted near the railway tracks, around 60 km from Rourkela.

Meanwhile, the PM Palem Police swung into action upon receiving the complaint. The police reached Bhanjeo’s flat and broke the door open to find his wife lying dead in a pool of blood in the bedroom. Their daughter’s lifeless body was found in the bathroom.

Speaking to the media, the police informed that the wife’s throat was slit, while the daughter was stabbed to death. The police suspect that the murders were committed around 19 September, as the bodies were discovered in a partially decomposed condition.

Reportedly, the bodies were sent for autopsy. The police are investigating the case and are yet to establish the exact reason behind the murders and suicide.