Bringing the curtains down on along wait, much to the delight of bike enthusiasts in the country, KTM, on Monday, launched the 790 Duke in India. Unveiled at a price of Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India) lakh in India, KTM 790 Duke comes as a high-performance superbike.

The bike has currently been made available for bookings from Monday (23 September) in 9 cities across India- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Surat, Guwahati, and Chennai. The bike is expected to go on sale in about 30 cities in India by April 2020.

Speaking at the launch event, Vikas Iyer, Divisional Manager, Pro Biking-Marketing, said “The 790 Duke is designed to be the sharpest and the most precise street weapon. It’s a perfect testimony to KTM’s excellence in Engineering and Design; the result of which is an agile, high-precision, and power-packed riding experience.”

Also called as the Scalpel, for its sharp design and performance capabilities, KTM 790 Duke boasts of 799 cc LC8c parallel twin motor in a light chassis, making it compact, lightweight, and agile. The other features of the 105 HP, 87 Nm Torque (at 8000 rpm) engine, paired to a 6-speed gearbox, of the bike include a 65.7 mm Stroke, liquid-cooled, 8-valve DOHC.

A sleek tubular chassis with chromium-molybdenum steel frame, Bosch 9MP dual-channel ABS with 790 Duke with lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC), LED headlights, and a multifunctional dashboard are a few other impressive features of the bike. Additionally, KTM 790 Duke offers four ride modes-Sport, Street, Rain, and Track (fully customisable).