Asian e-bike Championship to be held in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is all set to host the Asian E-bike Championship (AEBC) from 25 September to 29 September 2019. The AEBC’s third season will be organized by ‘Imagine to Innovate’, in collaboration with Raghu Educational Institutions.

Held twice a year, the Asian E-bike Championship was initiated by ‘Imagine to Innovate’. The championship aims at providing a platform for students to enhance and exhibit practical knowledge in manufacturing bikes. Apart from conducting the AEBC, the five-day event, by Imagine to Innovate, will also witness a Pro-Kart Championship. As many as sixty teams are expected to take part in the event.

The event by Imagine to Innovate and Raghu Educational Institutions will be inaugurated at 10 AM on 25 September. The championship will be conducted in two sessions per day. Students will exhibit their models in the allotted pits. The models will be tested for various parameters, and depending on their performance, will be ranked among the lot. The competition will be judged by International Formula Racers and representatives of reputed Multi-National Corporations (MNC) including Honda, Mahindra, Hyundai, John Deere and others. The prize distribution will be held during the closing ceremony, on 29 September. In addition, the event will also host interactive sessions with eminent personalities. while the nights are likely to be lit up by DJs.

Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand (IAS), Visakhapatnam District Joint Collector L Siva Shankar, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the e-bike championship.

Asian E-bike Championship (AEBC) Season – 3

Dates: 25.09.2019 to 29.09.2019

Time: 10 AM TO 7 PM

Venue: Raghu Engineering College, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam.

For more details, contact +91 8682032598, +91 7904607856, or write to [email protected]