AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Call Letters: Where and how to download

The AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 recruitment call letters have been released online on Monday. Made available to download online by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, the call letters have been released for the certificate verification of posts including Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Horticulture Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Panchayat Secretary, Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor and Welfare and Education Assistant.

Updating the candidates who had appeared for Grama Sachivalayam 2019 recruitment, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, on Monday, tweeted, “VS/WS Exams.- District wise qualified candidates list was sent to Collectors (DSC chairman). They are preparing post wise/category/sub-category wise list of candidates to be called for certificate verification. Soon such candidates will be informed and lists will be published.”

The candidates who have qualified for certificate verification stage of Grama Sachivalayam recruitment, can visit the official website to download their call letters. The candidates will then be required to enter the hall ticket number, date of birth and verification code to get their respective call letters.

How to download AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019 Call Letters: