Anakapalli police have arrested a man for posing as a cop and cheating people in Visakhapatnam. The arrest was made on Friday.

The accused has been identified as P Mahesh, a resident of Veerabhadrapeta village, Cheedikada Mandal in Visakhapatnam District.

According to the Anakapalli police, the accused wanted to get his driving license application approved quickly. Hence, he planned to pose as a police officer. He bought the police uniform, the stars, and the cap from a shop at Poorna Market, Visakhapatnam. Mahesh also had a fake ID card created at Srinidhi Net Centre at Chodavaram.

While investigating this scam, the police found out that the accused went to the Anakapalli Regional Transport Office (RTO) in a police uniform to get his driving license. He had applied for the driving license a few days ago. After getting his license, the accused reportedly was also cheating people at Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam impersonating a cop.

On Friday, Mahesh was found roaming around suspiciously in a police uniform and was caught by Anakapalli Sub-Inspector (SI) Dhanunjay near Anakapalli Ring Road.

Back in June 2021, a man from Akkayyapalem was arrested by Parawada police in Vizag for impersonating a police officer and committing multiple robberies at Yellapuvanipalem, Anakapalli, Atchutapuram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.