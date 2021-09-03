Weekends and theatres have had an incomprehensible bond in spite of the commotion in between. This routine of visiting the theatres had taken a backseat because of the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown. However, now with the relaxation in place, the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) and theatres are leaving no stone unturned to bring back the old habit. With this weekend fast approaching, here are the 10 movies playing in Vizag theatres.

Telugu movies

#1 Sri Devi Soda Center

Sri Devi Soda Center is a love story based on a real-life incident. The movie is set in a rural area of South India and provides a narrative on the prevalent caste system and politics there. The film stars Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in the lead. On the film’s success and a mammoth box office collection, Sudheer Babu is currently on the Andhra Pradesh tour. Videos and pictures of the star rallying in Vizag were circulated extensively among film buffs.

#2 Nootokka Jillala Andagadu

Nootokka Jillala Andagadu is a comedy-drama directed by Rachakonda Vidya Sagar. It stars Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma in the lead. The film comments on societal insecurities. It portrays a universal issue of a bald guy in his thirties and his issues in getting married. The film has been very well received for the new concept it delivered and Srinivas Avasarala’s acting.

#3 Dear Megha

Dear Megha is a college love story starring Megha Akash, Adith Arun, and Arjun Somayajula. The film is a remake of the Kannada language film Dia. The theatrical talk suggests that the movie either leaves one in a teary mess or with an introspective form.

#4 Raja Raja Chora

Raja Raja Chora is an imaginative light-hearted tale of a software engineer. It portrays the story of a clerk’s desire for finer things in life and his journey through worldly deception. The film stars Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash in the lead. With rave reviews, Raja Raja Chora is one of the movies to watch while it is playing in Vizag theatres this weekend.

#5 Paagal

Paagal is a romantic comedy written and directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili. Alongside Vishwak Sen, the film stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary, and Megha Lekha. The film received grand collections at the box office. Vishwak Sen and the entire team of Paagal were in Vizag for a success meet two weeks ago.

#6 Ichata Vahanamula Nilupa Radu

Ichata Vahanumulu Nilupa Radu (IVNR) is a film based on real life events. It stars Sushanth and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead. Vennela Kishore & Priyadarshi are in prominent roles. The plot revolves around the roller coaster ride the hero goes on because of parking his bike in a ‘No Parking’ zone. The film is directed by S Darshan.

#7 The Killer

The Killer is a film most Vizagites will relate to for it was shot in various places in Vizag and Araku. The film revolves around a couple who go to Araku Valley for a holiday. All of a sudden, the wife goes missing. The plot reveals if the husband eventually finds his wife or catches the killer.

English movies

#8 F9

F9 will see John Cena join the Fast & Furious Saga for the first time. Dom’s forsaken brother, being a highly-skilled assassin and a high-performance driver, is put to task by Dom and his crew. Director Justin Lin has just got everything faster and furious than ever. F9 is one of the most exciting Hollywood releases this year and this movie mightily received at the Box Office in India too.

#9 Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is a 2021 Hollywood action-adventure film. It revolves around a master who confronts his past. The plot leads to a web of mysterious Ten Rings Organisation. The film offers a unique style of telling a story that stands out from any Marvel’s standalone titles. Out of all the movies playing in Vizag theatres this weekend, this movie is the one everyone’s excited about because it is the first MCU movie to release in India since July 2019.

Hindi movies

#10 BellBottom

Bell Bottom is a Hindi language action-thriller starring Akshay Kumar. The film is inspired from real-life hijacking events that happened in India. If you are looking for your dose of nationality fervid, this covert mission is the one.