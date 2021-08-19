‘Mass Ka Das’ Vishwak Sen is in Vizag city to celebrate the success of his latest blockbuster family entertainer film Paagal. The movie’s success meet is to be held at the Beach campus of Sun College Vizag from 6:00 pm onwards on Thursday.

The Paagal star posted a video informing his Vizag fans that he is in the city. Ever since his post, the video has been virally circulating among the Vizag citizens and the students of Sun College Vizag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishwak Sen (@vishwaksens)

In the video, Vishwak Sen is seen explaining that for the first time he shot more than half of a film in one city. He also narrates that it’s the first time he has filmed in Vizag. Owing to the grand blockbuster response for the film, the entire team of Paagal, along with him, want to celebrate the movie’s success in Vizag, at Sun College.

Paagal is a romantic comedy written and directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili. After being postponed earlier due to the second wave of Covid-19, the film was released in theatres on 14 August and the makers already claim that the movie has been a big hit. Alongside Vishwak Sen, the film stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary, and Megha Lekha.

Paagal is Vishwak Sen’s third film and the star already dominates a significant fan following in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). The film had an impromptu theatrical release date announcement. With less than a week for promotions, before the release date, the makers left no stone unturned to bring people back to the theatres. In this endeavor, Vishwak Sen is on a spree distributing 16,000 roses across the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

With the Paagal star in the city, you have the chance to grab your rose at Sun College Vizag, from 6:00 pm onwards.