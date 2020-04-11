The AP State Government had removed State Election Commissioner (SEC), Dr N. Ramesh Kumar (IAS Retd.) on Friday. A retired judge of the Madras High Court, V. Kanagaraj, has been appointed as the new SEC of AP. Mr Kanagaraj has taken charge on Saturday morning in Vijayawada. Having served in Madras High Court for nine years, Justice Kanagraj is credited for a number of crucial judgements, especially in cases related to women and children safety as well as the education sector.

As per G.O.Ms.No.618 (dated 10.04.2020) issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (E&R) Department (GoAP), an Ordinance, amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, had been used to expel Dr. Ramesh Kumar. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Principal Secretary, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (IAS), stated in the given GO that “In pursuance of the promulgation of Ordinance No.5 of 2020, Dr N Ramesh Kumar, IAS (Retd), the incumbent State Election Commissioner ceases to hold the office of State Election Commissioner on and with effect from 10.04.2020”. Mr. Kumar had been appointed as the SEC, for a five-year term, on January 30, 2016, by the previous State Government.

It may be recalled that Dr Ramesh Kumar, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, had earlier postponed the elections, for rural and urban local bodies, on March 7, 2020. A petition had also been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the postponement, which was duly over-ruled.

As per G.O.Ms. No.617, dated 10.04.2020, the Governor will appoint a State Election Commissioner, on the recommendation of the State Government. Only a person who has held an office of the Judge of a High Court shall be eligible for this post. Also, the State Election Commissioner will hold the office for a term of three years as compared to the previous five-year term.