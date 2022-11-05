A high-staked loan fraud came to light in the Anakapalli District S Rayavaram Mandal, where a finance firm allegedly robbed its customers of Rs 3 crores. The victims approached the local police to file a complaint against the owners of the firm, who had absconded. According to their statements, Sri Srinivasa Home Finance initially lured the locals into depositing Rs 4,000 as a token advance for loans at a very minimal interest rate. Additionally, the fraud company also faked to be genuine by giving return gifts for depositing the money.

Reportedly, the fraudsters started collecting deposits from the locals six months ago by going door-to-door. The locals informed the police that the firm collected Rs 4,000 for a loan of Rs 50,000 and Rs 8,000 for Rs 1,00,000. Apart from S Rayavaram, the firm’s staff reached out to neighbouring localities such as Payakarao Peta and other mandals in the Elamanchili constituency.

Upon gathering a massive sum of Rs 3 crores, the company closed its office and absconded ten days ago, said the complainants. Based on these statements, the Anakapalli District Police launched a search for the accused of loan fraud. Anakapalli District SP Gowthami Sali appealed to the people to reach out to the police at 100 or +91 9505220010 via WhatsApp in case of such fraudulent activities.

