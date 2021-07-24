Moths are generally considered to be the lesser-popular cousins of butterflies. They have a small pinhead, and complicated wing colours & patterns, which make them unique as an organism. Moths are found in different types of habitats and are good bioindicators as they respond to alterations in the habitats. They also help identify habitat-altering factors such as pesticides, air pollution and climate change. But these creatures are heavily misunderstood. Moths have created a bad reputation for the destruction of crops, or fabric, and are commonly overlooked for the crucial role they play in the environment. That’s why it is important to learn their importance while studying some interesting facts about moths, Yo! Vizag got in touch with Vivek Rathod, a bird watcher and a member of the Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE) team. Here is what Vivek and the team had to share.

Importance of moths

Moths are an integral part of life on Earth and an important component of biodiversity

Moths have been around for at least 50 million years, and have been studied for the past 300 years

Moths also have fascinating life cycles and are used in many countries to teach children about the natural world. The transformation from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis is one of the wonders of nature. The moths also have other educational aspects that include intricate wing patterns and iridescence.

Moths are indicators of a healthy environment and a healthy ecosystem

They are an indicator of a wide range of other invertebrates, which comprise over two-thirds of all species

Moths are important pollinators

Moths are an important element of the food chain and are prey for birds, bats and other insectivorous animals (for example, in Britain and Ireland, a passerine bird called the Eurasian Blue Tit eats an estimated 50 billion moth caterpillars each year).

Interesting Facts About Moths

Moths are among the most diverse organisms on earth. There is a minimum of 1,50,000 moth species, and few believe there are over 50,000. Fun fact, there are more than 11,000 species of moths in the U.S. alone

Moths make great mimics. During the nights, they mimic their cousins to increase their chance of survival

Many adult moths don’t eat. Yes, they are notorious for eating clothing material, but it’s mostly the younger ones that do it

A male moth can smell, and identify, a female moth from a distance of more than 7 miles

Every moth develops its own suite of chemicals to deter predators and parasites. This chemical also helps them find a mate, and overcome the chemical defenses of their host plant. Each of these chemicals has immense potential and could be exploited economically.

Talking about moths, the National Moth Week (NMW) is celebrated the world over in the last week of July. This year it is being celebrated from 17 July to 25 July. National Moth Week was initiated in 2012 by members of the non-profit organization Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission. Its beauty, habitat and life cycle are celebrated during this week. Moth enthusiasts are termed as ‘Moth-ers’, and are encouraged to engage, observe, and document the species of moths in their homes, backyards, and parks.

Happy National Moth Week!