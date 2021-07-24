The night curfew has been extended for a week in the city. The decision on extending the curfew was taken on the threat of the third wave looming around. Along these lines, the district officials have decided to prepare for the third wave, with the city police enforcing the Covid-19 norms strictly. Meanwhile, all the shops, especially restaurants and food points, are rushing to close every night before the curfew begins. In the last few days, it has been seen that many commercial establishments and food courts are closed by 9.30 pm. Due to this certain people in the city, including bachelors, are finding it hard to make their dinner arrangements. For all those who are confused about when the night curfew begins and what time all the shops are supposed to be closed, Yo! Vizag here has listed down all you need to know about the night curfew in the city.

#1 Night curfew begins at 10 pm and continues until 6 am.

#2 Majority of the food courts, especially popular food courts and restaurants at Siripuram, MVP Colony, NAD, and RTC Complex stop taking orders after 9.30 pm.

#3 Majority of the restaurants and food points are closing for delivery on Swiggy and Zomato by 9.30 pm.

#4 Very few small restaurants, and roadside food joints, in the city, are open till 9.45 pm.

#5 Half an hour before the night curfew begins, teams of Vizag City Police begin patrolling in vehicles at major locations such as Beach Road, MVP Colony, Siripuram, and RTC complex where there are multiple food courts and hangout spots.

#6 From 10 pm, police teams hold their positions at VIP Road, Siripuram and Beach Road to impose fines on those found violating night curfew protocols.

#7 Surprise raids are being conducted by district and police officials to observe whether customers entering shops and other commercial establishments are wearing masks and following social distancing.

#8 Rs 100 fine is imposed on those who are not wearing masks in public.