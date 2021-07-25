On Sunday, 25 July 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ mentioned the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman aka Sai Praneeth, a software engineer from AP and illustrated how Praneeth witnessed the farmers suffering in the previous years due to an inability to understand the weather. PM Modi made note of the fact that Praneeth was always interested in meteorology and hence, he started getting weather data from various sources and translates it in simple words in Telugu for the public, including farmers.

Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which show how technology is being harnessed for greater good. Do know more about @APWeatherman96 and Isak Munda. pic.twitter.com/gMI66NvoWq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

In an exclusive chat with Yo! Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, expressed his joy on being recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added, “It’s of course a special, and a once in a life-time, moment for me. But the fact that Modi ji spoke about Andhra Pradesh gives me greater joy”. Taking the conversation forward, Praneeth takes us through his journey. From being an amused kid in Vizag, who used to wait for the clouds in Vizag Agency to come to Vizag city, to becoming the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, who’s next post will alter a travel plan or will decide the next produce for a farmer.

Sai Praneeth’s childhood was well spent moving and relocating from one place to another due his fathers work role. In one such transfer, Praneeth, along with his family, moved to Visakhapatnam. It was here that his tryst with the weather accelerated. Little did he know that one day his craving and love for weather would turn into an opportunity. “Back in the day, when I used to live in Chennai, I had formal education on reading weather, but used to apply it only when needed or when a friend asked. I do a day job, and never had the time to foray into any other stream. It was only in August 2020 that I regularly started giving updates on social media. I personally think my seven years of experience in this field, and accurate and authentic forecast of the weather, have helped me reach a lot of people.” Praneeth says.

The Weatherman’s role helps in the process of knowledge transfer by converting complex information into simple and direct messages. This information is especially crucial for communities like farmers whose livelihood depends on the weather conditions. Recognizing the pivotal role Sai Praneeth plays in the community, United Nations-Habitat Journal also had made a special mention of his work.

Vizag Weather

Vizag has been the most complex area to predict for the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman. Praneeth says, “Vizag is a coastal bed and it provides very lucrative conditions for the clouds to shift directions. For example, because of the hilly areas like Simhachalam and Kailasagiri it is possible that it would rain in the sea, or in Pendurthi, without actually raining in Visakhapatnam city.”

As of today, the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman has 26,166 followers on Facebook, 9,689 followers on Twitter and 7,530 subscribers on YouTube. Praneeth adds “With miles to go, presently I have started only with Andhra Pradesh. Moving forward, if everything falls in place, I will start posting weather updates on areas around Andhra Pradesh also.”

You can follow him on Twitter at @APWeatherman96 and on Instagram at @andhrapradeshweatherman