Lethal oil tanker blast claims one life in Visakhapatnam

A lethal oil tanker blast has caused a disturbing scene in Visakhapatnam. The deadly accident, which took place at Autonagar, on Tuesday, charred a welder alive and caused severe injuries to the tanker’s driver.

The unfortunate mishap occurred when the welder, Nageswara Rao, performed a welding operation on the oil tanker. Reportedly, the sparks generated in the welding operation caused the filled oil tanker to explode, killing Rao on the spot. The tanker’s driver, Apparao, sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka for treatment. Reports further claim that the impact generated by the oil tanker blast even caused a nearby building to develop cracks.

On receiving the information, the police, and fire brigade reached the spot immediately and carried rescue operations. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to gain further insights.

Nageswara Rao, who served as a watchman in Visakhapatnam, used to take up occasional welding jobs for additional income. He is now survived by his wife and two children.