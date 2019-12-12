Leaders and celebrities pay homage to Gollapudi Maruthi Rao

Veteran Telugu writer, and actor, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao passed away in Chennai on 12 December, 2019. The actor, from Visakhapatnam, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he breathed his last at around 12 PM.

Gollapudi Maruthi Rao marked his debut as an actor with Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya in 1982. His filmography includes Challenge, Kallu, Aditya 369, Leader and several other memorable movies. Apart from being a fine actor, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao had also penned numerous novels, books and plays.

Following the late actor’s demise, leaders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offered condolences to his family members. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated, “Gollapudi was known for his unique style of dialogue delivery. With his short stories, plays and essays, he has earned a permanent place in the literary and cultural fields”.

“As an actor and writer, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao’s services were commendable. As a radio presenter, editor, commentator, author and actor, he was a man with multiple talents. Deep condolences to his family and fans,” Tweeted the former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Telangana CMO shared on Twitter, “CM Sri KCR has expressed shock over the demise of noted writer, actor and columnist Sri Gollapudi Maruthi Rao. Recalled and hailed the services rendered by Sri Maruthi Rao to the Telugu cinema and Telugu literature. Conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members”.

Several personalities from the Telugu film fraternity took to social media and paid homage to the veteran actor.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #GollapudiMaruthiRao garu. His contribution to the TFI remains unparalleled. We have lost a gem. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones. Rest in peace Sir 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my most favourites.

The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered Sir 🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 12, 2019