AP CM YS Jagan to attend AU Alumni Meet in Visakhapatnam

The stage is set for Andhra University (AU) Alumni Meet, which is going to be held on 13 December, 2019, at AU Convention Center, Visakhapatnam. The list of dignitaries attending the AU Alumni Meet in Visakhapatnam includes Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Managing Director (MD), CP Gurnani, and Chairman of GMR Group, G Mallikarjuna Rao, among others.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will be arriving in Visakhapatnam, on Friday evening. Prior to the commencement of the meet, he will launch two skill development centres, helmed by Andhra University. Previously, the YSRCP leader was also expected to inaugurate welfare activities at Kailasagiri. However, as per the latest update of the CM’s schedule, his visit is likely to be cut short and the inauguration has been temporarily postponed.

Ahead of the CM’s visit to the city, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand (IAS) held a review meeting on Wednesday. Later in the day, Mr Chand inspected the AU Convention Center and ordered the officials to make necessary arrangements for the event. The Collector was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor of AU, Prof. PVGD Prasada Reddy, and Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Office,r K Penchala Kishore.

Speaking to the media, Prof. PVGD Prasada Reddy informed that 3,000 AU Alumni have registered for the meet. “The venue has a seating capacity of only 1,600. We will set up 1,500 additional chairs to accommodate the old students. LED screens are being fixed outside the convention center for a live telecast of the reunion,” he further added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan recently visited Visakhapatnam to take part in the Navy Day celebrations.