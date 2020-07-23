The Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) of South East Circle conducted speed trial run on the newly laid 20.704-km long second railway track from Charamulakusimi to Jeypore in Kothavalasa-Kirandul Line. G Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, informed that the trial run was successful. The track was laid as part of the doubling of Kothavalasa-Kirandul railway line.

Commissioner Railway Safety, A K Rai accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Administrative Officer, ECoR B K Gupta, Chief Project Manager (Construction) K D Rao, Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) Bhattacharjee, Senior Divisional Engineer (West) Satyanarayana and other officials examined the track. Depending on the report to be submitted by the committee, the train services will be operated along this newly constructed double line, G Suneel Kumar, informed.

During the inspection, the CRS examines the tracks and signal system before conducting the speed trial of the train. Speed trial is conducted to determine the maximum permissible speed at which trains would be allowed to run, if the section is found fit for carriage of passenger traffic. After this inspection, the CRS gives certificate on the track and overall system. Following this, thee track is declared fit for passenger traffic.

Earlier, the newly constructed double line between Gidam-Dantewara, Kumarsadara-Charamulakusimi in this section were already commissioned. Similarly the newly constructed double line between Kothavalasa-Mallividu-S.Kota was also commissioned in 2019. Further, the CRS will inspect the newly laid double line between Paliba-Macchakund 13 km track on Thursday, 23 July.