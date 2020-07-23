Several localities in states across India have been declaring lockdowns with the rising COVID-19 cases coming to the forefront. In the latest, the West Bengal state government has decided to impose a bi-weekly lockdown statewide lockdown. Beginning on 23 July, the state will be going into lockdown on 25 and 29 July 2020. Passengers travelling to locations in West Bengal, have therefore been asked to be prepared for the new changes as both public and private transport will remain unavailable in the state during these days. Passengers travelling in 02246 (Yashvantpur-Howrah) Special and 02704 (Secunderabad- Howrah) special trains- both ferrying passengers from Vizag to West Bengal- have been advised to take necessary steps well in advance to avoid inconvenience that might be caused due to the lockdown.

West Bengal’s COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,182 on Wednesday. The state registered 35 deaths, and 2,261 new cases pushing the state’s cases to 47,030. In an official order, the West Bengal state government announced that statewide lockdown will be observed on Thursday, July 23; Saturday, July 25; and Wednesday, July 29, from 6 AM to 10 PM.

The state’s government officials stated that the rising COVID cases led them to enforce stricter lockdown measures. As per the order, public and private transport, all government and private offices and commercial establishments will remain shut. Essential and emergency services would be functional during the three days.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in India rose to 12,28,635 on Thursday the nation witnessed a massive spike of 45,720 new cases in 24 hours.