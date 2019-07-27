Homage paid to Kargil martyrs at the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam

On the occasion of 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC, V Vinay Chand, District Collector, Visakhapatnam, Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President Navy Foundation and Col PJ Lawrance (Retd), Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer paid homage to the martyrs of Kargil War in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial Visakhapatnam on 26 Jul 2019.

A 50 men Guard of Honour was paraded on the occasion. The Guard performed the ‘Salami Shastra’ and Vice Adm Jain placed the floral wreath. While the bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, a two-minute silence was observed. With the Guard reverting to the ‘Salami Shastra’ position, the Bugler sounded, ‘Rouse’ heralding the end of the ceremony.

The Nation remembers the supreme sacrifices of Martyrs of the Kargil War when India successfully recaptured the covertly occupied few outposts inside the Line of Control on this day twenty years ago. Ever since the victory in ‘Operation Vijay, 26 Jul is celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas every year.

The ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial at RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam is a fitting tribute to mark the supreme sacrifice of our men who in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Homage is paid to our fallen heroes on important occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day, Vijay Diwas and Navy Day by placing a floral wreath at the memorial.