HERO, a Kannada language original, starring Rishab Shetty is all set to release in Telugu on Aha, the Telugu exclusive OTT streaming platform. Launching its trailer, Aha, confirmed the release of the Telugu version of HERO this Wednesday morning.

Asking ‘How far can you go for love?’, Aha released the trailer of HERO, announcing that the Telugu version of the film will premiere on 24 July 2021.

HERO is an action entertainer directed by M Bharat Raj and features Pramod Shetty and Manjunath Gowda in prominent roles along with Rishab Shetty in the lead. The film was earlier released in Kannada on 5 March 2021. The dark-comedy film was a major hit, receiving a positive response from the audience as well as critics, creating demand for its release in Telugu.

Rishab Shetty stars as a barber who decides to kill his ex-girlfriend who is married to a mafia head. The film promises a web of misadventures, trials and tribulations the barber goes through in fulfilling his goal. Interestingly, none of the characters in this movie have any names but instead, go by their professions.

From the looks of it, the movie has everything that fits in yesteryear’s love stories. What happens when you meet your ex-girlfriend after a long time? Before you even realise her husband is around, your actions are driven by reflex. But that is where the story turns around. With chases, gunshots and blood, the trailer has all the elements of an action movie. Yet, the movie looks to be very hilariousRelentless is this barber, he can truly go to any distance for love.

If you are missing an action-packed comedy with a twisted plot this weekend, mark your calendars for 24 July for when HERO drops in Telugu on Aha.

Watch the Telugu trailer of HERO here: