Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted surprise raids at various Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) offices in several areas of the Visakhapatnam District on Tuesday. The ACB officials raided six MRO offices at Vizag Rural, Seethammadhara, Pendurthi, Anandapuram, Atchutapuram and Padmanabha Mandalam. ACB Andhra Pradesh is responsible for tackling corruption by public servants in government offices. This is not the first time ACB officials have conducted surprise raids in government offices in Visakhapatnam.

During the raids, ACB officials seized important documents and papers. The ACB officials reportedly conducted raids from 12 noon on Tuesday. It is learned that the ACB officials also took statements from the public who came to the MRO offices. According to ACB Inspector K Lakshmana Murthy, these raids have been carried out based on complaints on MRO offices. The complaints were based on corruption and other allegations.

With the ACB raids still under process at these MRO offices, further details into the raids are expected.

Along with these MRO offices in Visakhapatnam District, ACB also conducted raids at MRO offices in Vizianagaram District.