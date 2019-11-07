Birthday wishes pour in for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty and Trivikram

7 November marks the birthdays of three prominent celebrities from the South Indian film fraternity. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actress Anushka Shetty, and director Trivikram grew a year older on Thursday and fans are busy conveying birthday greetings to their favourite film personalities.

Celebs take to Twitter to send birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan, Trivikram and Anushka Shetty

Marking the occasion, several celebrities have taken to Twitter to send across their birthday wishes to the popular celebs.

Birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan:

Popular called ‘Ulaganayagan’, Kamal Haasan is regarded as one of the finest actors of India. Known for his versatility and spell-binding acting, the star actor turned 65 on Thursday. Here’s how the film fraternity wished Kamal Haasan on his birthday:

Leading the way with birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan was Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Your contribution to cinema has been phenomenal…Congratulations on completing 60 glorious years in Films 👏👏 It’s truly truly Inspiring!

May you have an amazing year filled with happiness and good health…🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2019

Happy birthday to the man who has always been so true and real to his craft @ikamalhaasan ji! You are like a text book to any actor!

Will always look upto you!

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) November 7, 2019

Happiest birthday to the LEGEND @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank you for all that you have done for cinema and most importantly for making it possible for future generations to understand, respect and dream about cinema. We would be lost without you. Nandri ayya. 🙏🏽♥️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 7, 2019

If someone asks me ‘Why do you think thamizh cinema is the best of all?’ .. I will show ‘em these clips and tell them we have @ikamalhaasan sir here. Happy Birthday to the greatest 🥇 And I haven’t even posted Anbe Sivam#HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/zPqf2qJRkn — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) November 7, 2019

Happy birthday Bapuji ikamalhaasan ❤️ such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema , we get to go back to paramakudi we get to celebrate atthis life as well and most importantly we get to be a part… https://t.co/WmXxfZrBrU — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 7, 2019

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to d 1&Only ULAGANAYAGAN KAMAL HASSAN @ikamalhaasan Sirr !! 🙏🏻🎶❤️🎂🎂 Thank U 4 always Inspiring Us & Teaching Us a Million Things Sir🙏🏻 Ur contribustion to MOVIES cannot be described in words🙏🏻❤️ Here’s a small dedication to Kamal Sir frm my USA TOUR🎶 pic.twitter.com/giRM1ClYXE — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) November 7, 2019

Happy birthday Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you for inspiring us and many generations to come 🏆🏆🏆 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 7, 2019

Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir🙏🏻You are my inspiration, the reason behind my venture into Cinema. Keep inspiring us forever sir🙏🏻

Long live Kamal Haasan!

Long Live Kamalism! pic.twitter.com/N4M4lImk1l — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 7, 2019

Happy birthday to the legendary actor @ikamalhaasan sir 😊🌟 your choices in films and performances are truly inspirational 🙏🏼 #HappyBirthdayKamalhaasan — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) November 7, 2019

Happy Birthday to the Legendary Dr. Kamal Hassan. Happy Birthday to one of the Finest Actor, Director, Writer,Dancer,Producer, Dr. Kamal Hassan. Happy Birthday to our future Leader, “Makkal Needhi Maiyyam”, Dr. Kamal Hassan. Happy Birthday to MyDear APPA, @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/dFdnXfQOSG — SujaVaruneeShivakumar (@sujavarunee) November 7, 2019

Wishing @ikamalhaasan Sir a Happy Birthday with loads n loads of love n gratitude 🙏 One of the important person who directed my instincts towards Direction, directing the first shot of our #Jayam 😇👇 pic.twitter.com/j8Ckxv2QzB — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) November 7, 2019

Happy birthday to the man who inspire each and every human being 😍 The pride of Tamil cinema , hard worker , multitalented, all rounder @ikamalhaasan sir 🙏 we all respect you a lot sir pic.twitter.com/Y8YmVTausl — Athulya Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) November 7, 2019

Wishing #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan a Happy Birthday.. Here is one man – Who knows most about cinema – Who not only excels in acting, but in every dept – Who wants to do something good for People Wishing him well for all his endeavors.. 🙂#HBDKamalHassan pic.twitter.com/BWrX2WrrEm — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 7, 2019

Birthday wishes to Trivikram Srinivas

Fondly called ‘Guruji’, Trivikram is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. Remembered for helming the likes of Athadu, Khaleja, and Attarintiki Daredi among others, the director will soon be greeting the audience with his upcoming Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, starring Allu Arjun.

Wishing Trivikram on his birthday were Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Srinivas Reddy, Thaman, and other T-Town celebs.

Happy Birthday Trivikram Garu pic.twitter.com/6XIylc0bsL — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 6, 2019

Words fall short to describe our association with him. He is our pillar of strength and motivator. We cherish every moment of our journey and looking forward to many more years of association while wishing our Guruji #Trivikram garu a very Happy Birthday! #HBDTrivikram pic.twitter.com/VpmvD04tsR — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) November 6, 2019

Wishin my darling and lovely director and my support system TRIVIKRAM sir a VERYY HAPPY BIRTHDAYY!!hv a Blockbuster year sirr..love u 😘😘😘 #HappyBirthdayTrivikram pic.twitter.com/X8NOiIm94M — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 7, 2019

Birthday wishes to Anushka Shetty

Leaving the audience in awe with his portrayal of Devasana in Baahubali, Anushka Shetty is an acclaimed actress in the South Indian film circuit. Turning 38 on Thursday, the talented actress will next be seen in Nishabdam. Here’s how the celebs wished Anushka Shetty on her birthday.

Wishing the gorgeous #AnushkaShetty a very happy birthday. May your life be filled with a lot of love and happiness. Have a beautiful year ahead!! ❤❤ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2019

Happy Birthday Sweety! 🎂

A person who has stayed the same through all the blockbusters 🙂

Best wishes for #Nishabdham #HBDAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/pAwK6w5nOx — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) November 7, 2019

Wish you a very happy birthday #AnushkaShetty a wonderful artiste fantastic soul and a new friend to me pic.twitter.com/jBWahqr3Qp — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) November 6, 2019

My best birthday wishes to our lady super star and our SAKSHI!! Wishing u many more blockbusters in ur career sweety !! pic.twitter.com/MqdBsKZTsX — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) November 7, 2019