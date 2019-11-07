Birthday wishes pour in for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty and Trivikram

kamal haasan birthday, anushka shetty birthday, trivikram birthday

7 November marks the birthdays of three prominent celebrities from the South Indian film fraternity. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actress Anushka Shetty, and director Trivikram grew a year older on Thursday and fans are busy conveying birthday greetings to their favourite film personalities.

Celebs take to Twitter to send birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan, Trivikram and Anushka Shetty

Marking the occasion, several celebrities have taken to Twitter to send across their birthday wishes to the popular celebs.

Birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan:

Popular called ‘Ulaganayagan’, Kamal Haasan is regarded as one of the finest actors of India. Known for his versatility and spell-binding acting, the star actor turned 65 on Thursday. Here’s how the film fraternity wished Kamal Haasan on his birthday:

Leading the way with birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan was Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Birthday wishes to Trivikram Srinivas

Fondly called ‘Guruji’, Trivikram is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. Remembered for helming the likes of Athadu, Khaleja, and Attarintiki Daredi among others, the director will soon be greeting the audience with his upcoming Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, starring Allu Arjun.

Wishing Trivikram on his birthday were Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Srinivas Reddy, Thaman, and other T-Town celebs.

Birthday wishes to Anushka Shetty

Leaving the audience in awe with his portrayal of Devasana in Baahubali, Anushka Shetty is an acclaimed actress in the South Indian film circuit. Turning 38 on Thursday, the talented actress will next be seen in Nishabdam. Here’s how the celebs wished Anushka Shetty on her birthday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

Anushka Shettycelebrtitiesentertainmentkamal haasanmoviestamil moviestelugu moviestrivikram