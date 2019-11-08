Cyclone Bulbul: Andhra coast fishermen warned not to venture into sea

With Cyclone Bulbul intensifying over west-central & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, the fishermen along the coast of Andhra Pradesh have been warned not to venture into the sea for 24 hours, commencing 1800 hrs IST of 7 November 2019.

“The cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ over the east-central Bay of Bengal lay centred on Thursday afternoon over the east-central Bay of Bengal about 640 km south-southeast of Paradip, 740 km south-southeast of Sagar islands. It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move initially north-northwestwards for the next 12 hours. And then nearly northwards till 9th November morning and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh,” the warning issued on Thursday read.

As forecasted, the Severe Cyclonic Storm Bulbul has intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. “The Severe Cyclonic Storm Bulbul over west-central & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 08th November 2019, over west-central & adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further till the early morning of 9th November. It is very likely to move nearly northwards till 9th November morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh Coast between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta during the early hours of 10th November as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph,” the weather bulletin issued by the IMD updated.

The Very Severe Cyclone Bulbul is likely to cause moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over north coastal districts of Odisha on 8 and 9 November. Isolated places in West Bengal too have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall on 9 November.