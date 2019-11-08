Industries Minister rubbishes reports of Adani Group backing out of Vizag

The Minister for IT and Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy has responded to the media reports that claimed the backing out of two major investors from Andhra Pradesh. Brushing off the claims, Mr Reddy stated that the Adani Group, which had proposed Data Centre Park in Vizag, and Reliance Group hadn’t pulled out of the State.

He clarified that both the projects were at different stages of administrative allotments and assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to bringing transparency and corruption-free environment. The statement shed light on the government’s endeavour to allot land faster and issue approvals through single window system so that ease of doing business is ensured.

The Adani Group had proposed an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in Vizag a phased manner. The investment was directed to build solar-powered data centre parks near the city. Since the proposals are highly important, they have been processed by the concerned department, said the minister. The IT Department has been working on the proposals and necessary action is being taken to process the case, he added. He said that the AP Government is in touch with Adani Group’s representatives on a day-to-day basis. He even said the partnership is in its advanced stage.

After farmers filed petitions against the land allotted to Reliance Group, the APIIC has worked on an alternative. The current government is keen on correcting the mistakes of the previous one and is committed to providing the land with clear title in the State, Mekapati Goutham Reddy said. A meeting is set to be arranged between government officials and Reliance Group to sort out the land and other issues.

The statement requested people not to make speculations as the government is creating a good investment climate for all investors.