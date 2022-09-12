On Friday, 16 September 2022, a job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, to fill 150 vacancies. The Hetero Labs Limited in Hyderabad will be hiring B.Sc Chemistry and M.Sc Chemistry graduates for different roles.

Here are the details of the job recruitment drive that will be conducted in Visakhapatnam this Friday.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Police round up 30 rowdy sheeters involved in ganja trade

#1 Name of the role: Junior Chemist

Eligibility criteria: B.Sc Chemistry

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-24,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Age requirement: Below 26 years (male only)

#2 Name of the role: Junior Officer

Eligibility criteria: M.Sc Chemistry

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Age requirement: Below 26 years (male and female)

Interested candidates must apply for the job recruitment drive through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must reach the District Employment Exchange by 10 am on 16 September 2022 with their documents.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.