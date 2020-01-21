Janasena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao supports three capitals move

JanaSena Party’s lone MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, on Monday, backed the YSRCP government’s move to set up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. Supporting the Chief Minister’s proposal, the legislator from Razole said that the decision to establish three capitals will result in the overall development of the State.

Speaking in the Assembly, JanaSena Party’s Rapaka Varaprasad Rao said, “Setting up three capitals is a great thought by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Development should not be restricted to just one area. As seen during the regimes of Congress and TDP in united Andhra Pradesh, the development was restricted only to Hyderabad. Three capitals will result in the development of backward regions in the State.”

Stating that the Government’s move shouldn’t be opposed just for the sake of it, Rapaka Varaprasad Rao said that the State’s development was more important to him than his post of a legislator.

Mr. Rao’s comments in the Assembly were in contrast to his party’s stance. Earlier in the day, JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan, in a letter to the MLA, directed him to oppose the Bills of ‘AP decentralisation and equal development regions act 2020’ and ‘Amaravati metro development authority Act 2020’ introduced in the Assembly.

“JanaSena Party after conducting several meetings has concluded that the capital for Andhra Pradesh being constructed at Amaravati should be continued.” Addressing Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, the letter stated, “Ensure that you will be present and oppose the introduction of the Bills in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as directed by our party.”