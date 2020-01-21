The AP Express train that plies between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi has seen a revision in its timings. Waltair Railway officials have decided that the train will now depart from Visakhapatnam at 10 PM starting from January 23, 2020.

The reason for the change in timings is to increase the train’s efficiency in the upcoming summer season. Railway authorities observed that the train had been facing technical glitches in the summer time, due to the power cords getting overheated. Since it would not be safe to operate the train at high temperatures, it would make a stopover at New Delhi for a night. However, this would lead to an infestation of rats and other insects which would further trouble the passengers.

Keeping the hazards in mind, the officials have shifted the previous schedule of a two-days-and-one-night journey to two-nights-and-one-day duration.

Previously, the AP SC Express details were as follows:

1. Visakhapatnam – New Delhi

Train Number: 22415 AC Express Train

Departure from Visakhapatnam: 8.35 AM

Duration: 35 Hours

Arrival in New Delhi: 7 PM

2. New Delhi – Visakhapatnam

Train Number: 22416 AP SC Express Train

Departure from New Delhi: 6.25 AM

Duration: Approximately 35 hours

Arrival at Visakhapatnam: 6 PM

Updated AP SC Express information:

1. Visakhapatnam – New Delhi

Train Number: 20805 AP SC Express Train

Departure from Visakhapatnam on 23 January: 10 PM

Arrival in New Delhi on 25 January: 6.35 AM

2. New Delhi – Visakhapatnam

Train Number: 20806 AP SC Express Train

Departure from New Delhi on 25 January: 8.15 PM

Arrival in Visakhapatnam on 27 January: 5.05 AM

Previously, the officials stated that Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) sleeper bogies will be an additional feature on the train. The inaugural date for the sleeper coaches has not been confirmed yet. The officials have stated that the train will run without the sleeper coaches at present.