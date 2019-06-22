Isha volunteers conduct sessions on International Day of Yoga in Vizag

Marking the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Friday (21 June), Isha volunteers in Vizag conducted several complimentary upa yoga sessions in various locations across the city and offered simple tools of transformation.

The sessions were conducted at 9 corporate offices including defence establishment, 12 schools, and colleges. Also, walk-in sessions were conducted for the general public. Through these sessions, the Isha volunteers in Vizag were able to reach out to about 2100 people in a single day.

The corporate offices included Dr.Reddy’s Labs Pydibhimavaram, Energetic Info Solutions near LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Novotel Hotel Beach Road, ECHS PolyClinic INHS Kalyani, Swathi Promoters BS Layout, Brandix Atchutapuram, TechMahindra, DAS(V) Dockyard Apprentice School, KalaMegha Auditorium Meghadripetta.

The educational institutions included Sri Prakash School Kapulauppada, Pollocks School Manikyavalasa, Delhi Public School Anandapuram, RK Mission School Zilla Parishad, KV Nausenabagh, Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 104 Area, Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 104 Area, Kendriya Vidyalaya Waltair, KV Steel Plant, and Narayana IIT College.

The participants were deeply touched by the practices that were specially designed by Sadhguru for this occasion. They expressed immense gratitude and happiness towards Isha and its volunteers for the sessions conducted on the International Day of Yoga in the city.

As received in an official note