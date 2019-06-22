Fire breaks out in INS Visakhapatnam warship, claims one life

On Friday, a fire broke out on the Navy warship INS Visakhapatnam, which is under construction at the Mazagon Dock in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the second deck of the ship at around 5:40 pm. Several fire teams including the Indian Navy submarine fire team were deployed to douse the fire and prevent any casualties. Unfortunately, one contract worker, identified as Bajendra Kumar (23), succumbed to the fire. He was rushed to the J.J. hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’ and the Medical Officer ascertained that the probable cause of death was due to asphyxiation and burns.

“A major fire incident took place on Yard 12704 (Visakhapatnam), the first class of Project 15 B during operations in tank at MDL today at 4 PM which was brought under control by 7 PM. One contract worker unfortunately succumbed possibly due to asphyxia and burn injury and another suffered minor burns. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of fire,” Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited said in a statement, reported ANI.

The fire was not widespread and was brought under control by 7 in the evening without further casualties. Though the complete investigation, of the cause of the fire, is underway, it is known to have started on the second deck of the warship in an air conditioning bay.

The Mazagon Dock is the only facility in India that is capable of building submarines. Recently the construction of four stealth guided missile destroyers has also been commissioned here. INS Visakhapatnam, the lead ship of this group, was launched for construction on 20 April 2015 and expected to be commissioned in the Indian Navy in 2021. The other three, INS Porbundar, INS Imphal and INS Mormugao, are also to be constructed at the Mazagaon Dock. All these belong to the destroyer class under Project 15-B.