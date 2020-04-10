A press conference was organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena on Friday. This was convened by Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture, and District Incharge, Minister, Kurusala Kannababu along with Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament (MP), Vijay Sai Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, MP Vijay Sai Reddy, said that there is a need to restrict coronavirus outbreak as AP has moved into stage 3 of the pandemic.

The MP also said that we can decelerate the stage 3 of the coronavirus outbreak in AP by maintaining social distance. He iterated that the people, in the containment area need not have any insecurities or fear, and urged the district authorities to take special care of them. About 7 lakh people, living in seven containment zones, in about 20 wards, across the district, will be provided with basic necessities of milk and vegetables. Mr Reddy also made it clear that the residents of the high risks areas will be allowed outside only in case of emergency medical cases or visits to the nearest bank ATM. Stringent steps will be taken to ensure that the medical shops and private hospitals will be kept open during the specified timings. He requested that private hospital doctors must provide emergency medical treatment for non-virus related cases. Mr Reddy also informed that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is laden with over 60 million tonnes of food grains for food items. Also, Prime Minister Garib Kalyana Yojana Scheme will facilitate distribution even though there may be no qualified ration card.

Minister K Kannababu stated that “VIMS Hospital has been set up as a state-of-the-art hospital with 148 critical and 500 non-critical beds available. There are 2,158 beds across GITAM, NRI, Apollo, GVR and Care Hospitals in the city.” He also said there are currently 151 people in quarantine and 2,000 single bedrooms are available for further requirement. Additionally, a testing lab has been set up in the district for quick reporting and that the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has taken steps to manufacture ventilators and tests kits. The Minister also reiterated that people should strictly follow the lockdown and not come out unnecessarily; otherwise, police are taking stern action against the violators. He directed the officials that since most of the areas marked as Red Zones are urban, people living there should be certainly provided with essential supplies. The Minister updated that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is setting up shelters and providing nutritious food for those who have come from outside states and districts. Even those without a ration card may come and seek shelter.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that “everyone should perform the duties according to the protocol. According to Central Government directives, the attending doctors, related health workers and sanitation staff, as well as the private physician staff, are all covered by insurance. Patients receiving kidney, heart and cancer-related emergency medical care must be provided with a specialist doctor, health worker, and medicines. If their condition is serious, they must be taken to hospitals by special ambulances and treated with care. Mobile Rythu Bazaars have been set up to double the number of bazaars. It has been made clear that the food prepared by the charity should not be supplied to the patients in the hospitals. Shelters, set up for the homeless and migrant workers throughout the district, must be provided with required materials. All the migrant workers, residing in SEZ neighbourhoods, must be provided with the essential materials for cooking. Lastly, the sanitization teams must address the needs for spraying, bleaching and any other such requirements”

The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), GVMC Commissioner, Dr. G.Srijana (IAS) and other officials.