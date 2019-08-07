IRCTC Recruitment 2019: Interviews to be held in Visakhapatnam

IRCTC Recruitment 2019: In a notification released in July, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has invited Hotel Management graduates to fill in 85 vacancies for the role of Supervisor (Hospitality) on contract basis for a period of 2 years. The walk-in-interviews have been scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar.

The candidates with a full-time bachelors’ degree in science (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) from any recognised institution and at least one year of relevant experience will be eligible to apply for the posts. Interested candidates below 30 years and qualifying under the above-mentioned criteria can fill in the IRCTC recruitment application form which has to be submitted at the time of the interview along with original certificates, one set of attested copies of required documents and three recent passport size photographs.

Schedule of IRCTC Recruitment Interviews 2019:

When: 19.08.2019 (10 AM onwards)

Where: Visakhapatnam, AP Sun International Institutions SUN Beach Campus – Rushikonda, Behind Iskcon Temple, Sagarnagar, Beach Road, SC No 118, Yendada Village, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, AP 530045

When: 21.08.2019 (10 AM onwards)

Where: Vijayawada, AP Area Office, IRCTC, Platform No.1, Opposite to Retiring Rooms, Vijayawada Railway Station, Vijayawada, AP 520001

When: 16.08.2019 (10 AM onwards)

Where: Bhubaneswar, Odisha Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Near Indian Overseas Bank, V.S.S. Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751007

When: 14.08.2019 (10 AM onwards)

Where: Raipur, Chhattisgarh RITEE College of Management RITEE College Campus, Near Kaanger Valley Academy, Behind Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Dumar Talab, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492101

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the personal interview. It is to be noted that the selected candidates are required to pass the medical fitness test as part of the IRCTC recruitment process.