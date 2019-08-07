Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Viewers irked by Tamanna Simhadri and her remarks

tamanna simhadri, bigg boss telugu 3, ravi krishna
Screengrab from Hotstar

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has not been devoid of controversies in its third week. While it was Punarnavi Bhupalam who vented displeasure with the nomination process on Monday, Tamanna Simhadri took the centre stage with her barrage of remarks against housemate Ravi Krishna on Tuesday.

Tamanna Simhadri, who is the first transgender to make an appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu, caught the viewers’ attention for targetting Ravi Krishna with several insensitive comments. Her behaviour even irked other contestants, who stood in defence of Ravi Krishna.

Notably, the viewers too, were not too pleased with the remarks passed by Tamanna Simhadri. Calling them derogatory and hurtful, the fans slammed the celebrity on social media. A few even called for a mid-week elimination of Tamanna Simhadri from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

A Twitter user even compared Tamanna Simhadri with Imam Siddique from Bigg Boss season 6 (Hindi).

A few others demanded a midweek elimination of Tamanna Simhadri.

It may be noted that Tamanna Simhadri is among the contestants nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

bigg bossbigg boss 3bigg boss teluguentertainmentravi krishnatamanna simhadri