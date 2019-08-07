Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Viewers irked by Tamanna Simhadri and her remarks

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has not been devoid of controversies in its third week. While it was Punarnavi Bhupalam who vented displeasure with the nomination process on Monday, Tamanna Simhadri took the centre stage with her barrage of remarks against housemate Ravi Krishna on Tuesday.

Tamanna Simhadri, who is the first transgender to make an appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu, caught the viewers’ attention for targetting Ravi Krishna with several insensitive comments. Her behaviour even irked other contestants, who stood in defence of Ravi Krishna.

Notably, the viewers too, were not too pleased with the remarks passed by Tamanna Simhadri. Calling them derogatory and hurtful, the fans slammed the celebrity on social media. A few even called for a mid-week elimination of Tamanna Simhadri from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

For the 1st time in bb history, the wish of all the fans of all the contestants will be same i.e., to eliminate #tamannasimhadri from #BiggBossTelugu3 . All the contestants Ani enduk Anna ante I am sure there won’t be anyone who support tamanna after seeing her behavior in #bb3. — Kavya (@Kavyareddy92) August 6, 2019

A Twitter user even compared Tamanna Simhadri with Imam Siddique from Bigg Boss season 6 (Hindi).

#TamannaSimhadri watched all seasons of hindi BB, n now she is acting like Imam Siddique frm #BiggBoss Hindi Season 6. She’s cornerning herself from other contestants by creating nuisance and abusing Hms. If Housemates hv any self respect they should talk 2 BB.#BiggBossTelugu3 — ✨Ray Ray Green💫 (@rayraygreen9) August 6, 2019

A few others demanded a midweek elimination of Tamanna Simhadri.

Midweek elimination pls 😠 — premkumar (@premkumar44441) August 6, 2019

Yes, she must be thrown away middle of this week or should give send off like priyanka jagga in #BB10 in the weekend episode #BiggBossTelugu3 — Ramesh (@Rummy2947) August 6, 2019

It may be noted that Tamanna Simhadri is among the contestants nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week.