The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced two new tour packages ‘Holy Ayodhya Kashi Yatra’ and ‘Magical Meghalaya’. The special air tour packages will be taking interested individuals from Vizag to Kashi and Meghalaya respectively.

As per a press release, the Kashi tour will begin from Vizag on 11 April 2021 and return to the city on 16 April 2021. The tour will cover various pilgrim destinations like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and also Lucknow.

According to Chandramohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam, for the above package, the cost per head for single occupancy is Rs 35,070, for Rs 28,399 for double occupancy and Rs 26,780 for triple occupancy.

The Meghalaya tour will begin from Vizag on 24 April 2021 and return to the city on 29 April 2021. This package will cover scenic Northeast tourist stations like Guwahati- Shillong, Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong, Kaziranga, and Guwahati. The cost per head in the ‘Magical Meghalaya’ package is Rs 36,199 for single occupancy, Rs 30,099 for double occupancy, and for Rs 28,059 for triple occupancy.

The Kashi and Meghalaya tour packages include air tickets of economy class in Indigo airlines. Night accommodations in 3-star hotels and transportation in AC vehicles for sightseeing are also included. To and fro transportation to the respective airports will be insured under this package. Meals, including breakfast and dinner, will be provided to the passengers. Parking charges, toll charges, and GST will also be taken care of.

In January, the IRCTC announced similar air tour Packages from Vizag to Kerala and Kashmir, while following the Covid safety protocol. A few months ago, the Corporation also launched two Bharath Darshan special tourist trains to visit South Indian destinations.

For further details regarding the packages and bookings, contact Chandan Kumar 8287932318, K Gananadha 8287932281, or visit the official website www.irctctourism.com.