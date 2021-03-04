It was around this time last year that the deadly coronavirus took over the world causing deaths all across the globe. With the sudden rise in cases, most of the countries went under complete lockdown. While all of this was happening, researchers and scientists were trying to develop a vaccine for the deadly virus. India, too, developed its own vaccine and a nation-wide vaccination drive was kickstarted on 16 January, this year. Thousands of citizens have received the dose with healthcare and frontline workers in the priority category. In the latest, another vaccine drive aimed at covering people aged above 60 years and those in the age group of 45 to 59 with co-morbidities, was kickstarted on 1 March. Closer home in Vizag district, as many as 41 government and other private hospitals in Vizag, have been permitted to operate as Covid vaccination centres in the district.

Speaking to Yo!, Andhra Medical College Principal and Visakhapatnam District Special Covid Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar mentioned that VIMS, Pradhama Hospital, and 39 other government and private facilities in Vizag have been chosen as vaccination sites. Appreciating the government’s move for involving private partners, the Visakhapatnam District Covid Officer stressed that a significant percentage of the population should be vaccinated in a shorter time span to effectively tackle the virus. He added that if the vaccination drive continues for years together, there might be a threat to the development of newer strains. As the district administration chalks out plans to amp up the vaccination centres, here’s the list of existing facilities here in Vizag.

List of Covid vaccination centres in Vizag: