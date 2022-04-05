The table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for their next outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium. Winning both the matches they have played so far, RR looks better than ever. Especially, Jos Buttler’s sensational century in the last match against Mumbai will shoot up the team’s confidence. On the other hand, RCB will be looking forward to capitalising on their win against KKR. With Rajasthan now having as many as 3 ex-RCB players in their playing XI, it will be an interesting face-off. Read on for a detailed pre-match report of the 13th match of IPL 2022, RR vs RCB.

RR probable XI

Apart from the young guns Jaiswal and Padikkal, the top order of RR looks rock solid. In the form he is in, the RCB bowlers have every reason to be scared of Jos Buttler. Rajasthan Royals might go ahead with the same playing XI. With the Mumbai pitch assisting the spinners, though it was not very evident this season, Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a key role against the RCB batsmen. The pitch also favoured the fast bowlers with some swing in the early stages of the match. This will give a huge advantage to Trent Boult, who has previous experience playing at Wankhede. It will be interesting to see if RR will use their 4th foreign player spot in their third outing. RR won 6 matches at Wankhede while losing out on 7 games.

Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

RCB probable XI

RCB might take the field with the same playing XI, owing to their success in the last match. Especially, the bowlers who couldn’t find their rhythm in the first match have been a huge hit against KKR, bowling them out for 128. The previous season’s purple cap holder, Harshal Patel, bowled two maiden overs, which definitely boosted their morale. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga proved his worth, rattling the KKR batsmen. The spinner is expected to keep up his good work on the spin-favouring pitch at Wankhede. RCB’s highest score at Wankhede is 235/7, against MI in 2017, which is also the highest score by any team here. The Bangalore franchise has won 4 out of the 11 matches played here.

Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Head-to-Head

Out of the 24 matches playing between these two teams, RCB has won 12, while RR has 10 wins to its name. Two matches had no result (NR). In the IPL 2021, RCB has managed to win both games against RR. It is no surprise that Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the matches between RR and RCB, scoring 579 runs. The last time RCB and RR have each other at Wankhede, RCB won the match by 10 wickets.

Venue records

Out of the three matches played at Wankhede this season, the teams chasing have won on all the occasions. Despite being known to be favourable to the batsmen, the highest first innings score this season at this stadium is only 158, with an average first innings score of 144. Today’s match will be Virat Kohli’s 16 T20 at Wankhede.

What to expect

Teams are expected to choose second batting after winning the toss. Though RR has won its first two matches defending, the Mumbai pitch suits better for chasing rather than defending.

Enjoy the RR vs RCB match and stay tuned to us for more IPL 2022 updates