“Have you met a sadhu who claims to be much older than normal human years?”

“I know him…. and he lives in Vizag,” That’s how everything started! In the 477th episode of The Ranveer Show, Ranveer Allahabadi, ie, popular YouTuber BeerBiceps welcomed Yuvraj Srivastsava, a spiritual seeker who dives deep into ancient practices. However, the thing that took the internet by storm and grabbed the attention of Visakhapatnam was not the identity of the guest but the claim that Yuvraj made about knowing a sadhu who is thousands of years old and is residing in Visakhapatnam while working as a businessman.

After this surprising claim that left people in disbelief, here’s how Visakhapatnam reacted to it.

Social media influencer The Vizag Weatherman exclaimed on beer biceps Instagram reel “Vizag lo ah?,” and many Vizagites started reacting to his comment, with some of them requesting him to find out the identity of the sadhu.

Instagram user, Indu Jagannath, with curiosity, commented, “Telisthe cheppu bro, velli kaluddam.” (Let me also know if you find him, bro, we will go and meet him together.) Meanwhile, some other Vizagites claimed to be the sadhu themselves.

For instance, user Abhinav D (Raathalu) said, “Cheppa maree maree… bayata matladaddu ani veediki. Sarey guys elano cheppesadu kada! nene adhi.” (Translates to: I told him so many times not to mention it anywhere but now that it’s out, yes I’m that baba”

While people are wondering who this sadhu could be, some Vizagites seem to be having fun by claiming to know the mysterious man:

“Yes bro he’s in Vizag I meet him every day he’s my neighbour….he tells so many stories about the freedom struggle….” said Anudeep Pamula ( _deepu._04).

Meanwhile, others think that the sadhu actually exists and could be Ashwatthama, an immortal mythological figure from Maha Bharatha. “(It is) Ashwatthama. I heard a story from my grandfather and his uncle has seen him,” said P S Abhiram.

What do you think about this 1000-year-old sadhu from the Visakhapatnam story? Do you think he could be the one whose bead was taken away by Lord Krishna, or is it just another cooked-up story? Let us know in the comments!

