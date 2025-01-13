International cargo services from the Visakhapatnam airport, which were stopped over a year ago, are all set to resume soon. The services came to a halt as the rules of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) were not followed strictly and the subsequent developments. As a result, cargo in huge quantity is being transported to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities by road and later to foreign countries causing inconvenience to industrialists.

After the NDA coming to power at Centre and in the State, Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat and representatives of the AP Air Travellers’ Association have bright the issue to the notice of Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

With the efforts of the MP yielding the result, decks have been cleared for the resumption of international cargo services from the Vizag airport.

The Andhra Pradesh Trade Corporation Limited has come forward for the cargo handling and signed an agreement for a period of two years. The corporation will bear the licence fee and expenditure on human resources. The corporation will start the activity of cargo handling soon after getting the nod from the BCAS.

While thanking Rammohan Naidu for taking the initiative, Sribharat has joined the international cargo services, once resumed at Visakhapatnam airport, will give impetus to the industry sector.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu