Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) organised a mass tree plantation drive at its Vizag Terminal on Friday. The IOCL Telangana & Andhra Pradesh planted a total of 500 saplings, of various plants, in an area of 0.25 acres of land.

A mass tree plantation drive was organized today @IndianOilcl Vizag Terminal. A total 500 saplings of various plants were planted during the occasion in a total area of 0.25 acres of land. #vanmahotsav2021 #PehleIndianPhirOil @ChairmanIOCL @DirHR_iocl @DirRnD_iocl @SravanSRao pic.twitter.com/L6s654ISpa — IOCL Telangana&Andhra Pradesh (@tapsois20151) July 23, 2021

Oil companies all over the world have been receiving heat for baking the earth, and IOCL is no exception. Making up for it, IOCL has been putting its best green foot forward to raise environmental consciousness.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has been conducting several green initiatives in and around its terminal in Vizag to preserve the environment. As part of this initiative, the company has been taking up conservative activities in ecological parks close to its refineries. This oil major has also launched a program called the ‘Lungs of Cities’. As part of this program, the entity is taking up urban afforestation activities by planting trees across India.

Another of its landmark initiatives, and a very successful campaign, was the recently concluded ‘TreeCheers’ campaign that was held all over India. This campaign was primarily aimed at increasing the green cover. IOCL promised that for every new vehicle that passed through an IOCL fuel station, a sapling on behalf of the customer would be planted. The campaign was held for five days, between the period 12-16 November 2020, and over 2,26,000 customers got their new car refuelled during this period.

Earlier, the company, as part of its Indian Oil Day celebrations, has also been planting samples in coordination with the Society for Conservation of Nature (SOFCON).