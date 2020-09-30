October is all set to bring along with itself a whole bunch of exciting shows and movies on streaming platforms. As we are about to turn a new page on the calendar, we are here with the list of upcoming Indian movies gate-crashing Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTT platforms this Friday.

Indian movies premiering on Amazon Prime, Netflix, other OTT platforms this Friday:

#1 Nishabdam

Come this weekend, Anushka Shetty-Madhavan starrer Nishabdam is all set to have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Touted to be a thriller, the plot revolves around the murder of a world-renowned cello player. The movie has Anushka play the role of a mute artist and Madhavan will be seen donning the role of her husband. Nishabdam also stars Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, and Srinivas Avasarala among others.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Serious Men

Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men is centred around Ayyan Mani (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a personal assistant at a scientific research facility in Mumbai. Ayyan plans an elaborate scheme to falsely portray his son Adi (Aakshath Das) as a prodigy to improve the boy’s prospects. But things go haywire as the scheme blows up in his face. The film is based on Manu Joseph’s debut novel of the same name, where the author highlighted contemporary issues including class, caste, social mobility, and oppression, among other things.

Where To Watch: Netflix

#3 Orey Bujjiga

Orey Bujjiga, starring Raj Tarun, Hebah Patel, and Malavika Nair in the lead, is touted to be a romantic-entertainer. The movie which was written and directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, also features actors like Bhadram, Krishna Murali Posani, Ajay Ghosh, VK Naresh, among others in prominent roles. The makers of Orey Bujjiga recently released two songs from the film on YouTube, amping the expectations of the audience.

Where To Watch: Aha

#4 Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli showcases the journey of a taxi driver (Ishaan Khatter) and a dancer (Ananya Panday), who are involved in a money heist. More than the protagonists, our eyes are set on the villain of this flick – Paatal Lok fame, Jaideep Alhawat. Not only will this film mark the entry of Zee Plex into the streaming world, but it also joins the list of digitally released movies. If you’ve been craving some Bollywood masala, you should give this a try.

Where To Watch: Zee Plex