Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam has invited applications to fill in the vacancies for the role of Academic and Administrative Aide and Senior Administrative Officer(SEO). As many as seven vacancies have been announced, as per the recruitment notifications announced by IIM Visakhapatnam.

The eligible candidates can download applications via the official website of IIM Visakhapatnam. The print-out of the filled application, along with self-attested copies of degree/PG mark lists, Date of Birth certificate, and other mandatory enclosures, must be forwarded through postal or courier services to the institute. The applications for the Academic and Administrative Aide should reach IIM Visakhapatnam on or before 5 January 2021 and those applying for SEO should drop their applications on or before 11 January 2021.

Eligibility Criteria as per the IIM Visakhapatnam recruitment notifications:

For the role of Academic and Administrative Aide:

The candidates applying for the role of Academic and Administrative Aide should have secured a post-graduate degree with a minimum of 55% aggregate (in all semesters/years), in Technology or Mathematics or Statistics or Operations Research or Computer Science or Computer Applications or Commerce or Management (MBA/PGDM). The maximum age for applying is 30 years.

For the role of Senior Administrative Officer:

The candidates applying for the posts should have secured a minimum of 60 percent aggregate (in all semesters/years), in a Master’s Degree from a recognised university. The applicant should possess relevant work experience for at least 16 years in any Department or government organisation. The maximum age limit for applying is 45 years.

Selection Procedure:

As per the IIM Visakhapatnam recruitment notification, the selection process may include assessment of one or more of the following:

1) Quantitative Aptitude

2) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

3) Verbal and Reading Comprehension

4) Computer-based problem-

solving exercise

5) Personal Interview

It may be noted that the selection process may be held via online mode or physical-presence mode. The shortlisted candidates will later be called for a personal interview. No charges whatsoever shall be payable for attending the selection process.

Pay Scale:

As per the recruitment notification, the candidates selected for the role of the aforementioned roles will be paid a monthly salary depending on their respective positions