In an official statement, IIM Visakhapatnam authorities proudly announced that the B-school achieved 100% placements across numerous firms in various sectors for students graduating in 2023. According to the press release, the institute set a record for the highest average package since its inception this year, at Rs 17.21 LPA for experienced candidates and Rs 15.47 for freshers.

Congratulating the students on this occasion, Prof M Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam, remarked, “Full credit to our students who put in a fantastic performance and helped us surpass the high record of the previous year.” Further, he praised the institute’s faculty, the Career Development Services (CDS) and the PlaceCom teams for their invaluable mentorship.

IT & Consulting was the highest recruiting sector, holding a 34% share of the total placements at IIM-V this year. BFSI (26%), Manufacturing (14%), Retail (5%), FMGC (4%), E-commerce (3%), and others (9%) followed.

Prominent shareholders of the corporate sector, such as Amazon, Adani Group, Accenture, Reliance Retail, Cognizant, Delloite, Infosys, and others, were among the firms that recruited employees from IIM-V. The top 10% of the placed students attracted an average package of Rs 22.72 LPA, while the top 25% and 50% averaged Rs 20.02 LPA and Rs 17.94, respectively.

As per the press release, the highest package at IIM Visakhapatnam during the 2023 placements was recorded at Rs 32 LPA.

