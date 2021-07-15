Online education has given space for a host of e-education sites to enter the Indian market. It’s always exciting to learn from world-renowned experts and teachers from across the world, sitting in one corner of India. While this form of e-learning has gained immense popularity due to the pandemic lockdown, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been a pioneer in this form of teaching. Keeping in view the global dynamics, and the dot-com wave in India at the time, IGNOU initiated its first online course in January of 2000. With an initiative to supplement, and not replace, traditional learning, this University currently offers 200 ODL courses (Open and Distance Learning) and 16 online programmes. There is a regional centre of IGNOU at Visakhapatnam as well.

The IGNOU is open for admissions and 15 July is the last date to register for admission into various UG and PG programmes offered in the July 2021 cycle.

Here is how you can apply online

Visit the admission portal – ODL Programmes, Online mode Programmes

Register Online 》Fresh Admissions 》New Registration

Login and select the course preferred

Pay the registration fee of Rs. 200

Submit application

The University has been offering new courses every year and here are the courses offered by IGNOU from the academic year 2021-2022:

Masters of Arts programme in Astrology (Jyotish)

Master of Arts (Drawing and Painting) programme

Master of Urdu programme

Master of Arts (Folklore and Culture Studies) programme

Master of Science (Environmental Science) programme

Post Graduate Diploma in Development Communication

Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility

Bachelor of Performing Arts (Hindustani Music) Hons.

Certificate Course in Gender, Agriculture and Sustainability

Certificate Course in Sanskrit Sambhashan

Diploma Course in Value Education

Diploma Course in Theatre Arts

IGNOU Visakhapatnam Regional Centre

Location: Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 08912511300

Website: http://rcvishakhapatnam.ignou.ac

Visakhapatnam Regional Centres: Click here

IGNOU Information Desk

The timetable has been released for Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes. Students who applied for the same can visit the official website for more information.

Read the common prospectus here.