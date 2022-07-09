One of the most-watched fiction thriller shows on Netflix, Stranger Things has now become that most talked-about show. With the fourth season concluding, we are sure most have us are already missing the thrill. We for one wouldn’t mind starting over from Stranger Things Season 1. But for all those who can move on in a snap, here are other shows on Netflix you must watch. Sure to spike your adrenaline, this is one of the ways to while away the weekend.

Scroll down for a list of must-watch shows on Netflix if you are a Stanger Things fan.

#1 Locke and Key

Adapted from a comic book series of the same name, the Netflix series is directed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and Aron Eli Coleite. The supernatural series tells the story of three siblings who move into their father’s childhood home after his murder. The house that is filled with magical keys that could alter reality. Watch how they counter demons from another world with these keys.

#2 Riverdale

Adapted from a comic book series called Archies, this 5-season fictional horror drama series is a must-watch on Netflix for all those who enjoyed Stranger Things. Watch how Archie, Betty Jughead and Veronica tackle being teenagers in a town filled with bloodthirsty criminals. This American series has won several awards and is worth a binge this weekend.

#3 Shadow and Bone

A single-season series developed by Eric Heisserer, it is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse, created by Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo. The success of the show leads to a second season with 8 episodes yet to make their OTT release. The supernatural series tells the story of evil forces who plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.

#4 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This dark fantasy of Netflix is adapted from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a coming-of-age story that traffics in horror. The half-witch and half-mortal Sabrina in the reimagined story wrestles to reconcile her dual nature when evil forces threaten her and her family. Directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix, the cast of the series includes Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis and others in prominent roles.

#5 Dark

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, this German science fiction thriller tells the story of when two children go missing in a small German town, the sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among four families as they search for the kids. Supernatural elements of the town from 1986 are what make the gist of all troubles. This series is the first German original series produced for Netflix.

